Previous
Next
Ornaments! 16 by loweygrace
Photo 3625

Ornaments! 16

My choice for Christmas 2014- which was at the end of the hardest year of my life. I learned that I will always be God’s hands!
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise