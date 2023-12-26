Previous
2015 by loweygrace
Photo 3878

2015

My Disney ornament choice in 2015. So happy to be a part of this company this past year!
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1062% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise