Quick Art by loweygrace
Photo 3944

Quick Art

My Dad was a commercial artist for a large insurance company in NYCity. I remember him requesting “quick art” from candidates interviewing for a job in the art dept. He would give them a few subjects and then see how quickly they could draw. Wherever he went he always carried a drawing pad.
This is one of the many quick drawings from one of his pads that he colored later with markers.
I love it because it reminds me of his many stories about the people in his drawings on his commute on the Long Island Railroad each day!

Month of orange!
3rd March 2024

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1080% complete

