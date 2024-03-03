Quick Art

My Dad was a commercial artist for a large insurance company in NYCity. I remember him requesting “quick art” from candidates interviewing for a job in the art dept. He would give them a few subjects and then see how quickly they could draw. Wherever he went he always carried a drawing pad.

This is one of the many quick drawings from one of his pads that he colored later with markers.

I love it because it reminds me of his many stories about the people in his drawings on his commute on the Long Island Railroad each day!



Month of orange!