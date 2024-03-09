Previous
Japanese wall hanging by loweygrace
Photo 3950

Japanese wall hanging

Part of a Japanese wall hanging. My sister and her family lived in Japan for over 30 years. This was a gift they sent to us one year.

Month of orange.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1082% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise