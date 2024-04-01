Previous
My View by loweygrace
Photo 3973

My View

This has been my view for most of last week…Off work for at least 2 more weeks. Hopefully we’ll get some answers about my back pain!

Month of white.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1088% complete

Photo Details

