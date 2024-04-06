Previous
Cafe by loweygrace
Photo 3978

Cafe

Had lunch with my brother and nieces at a cafe in Pasadena. He’s visiting from Philadelphia.


Month of white.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise