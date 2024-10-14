Previous
Purple Kale by loweygrace
Photo 4169

Purple Kale

Taken at the St Paul farmer’s market yesterday.



Month of purple
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise