Bougainvillea by loweygrace
Photo 4170

Bougainvillea

Tried pickleball for the first time and ended up with a sprained wrist. I fell trying to hit a ball so I’m thankful I didn’t break anything! Taking time off from both part time jobs.


Month of purple
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1142% complete

