30-shots2020 - 3 of 30

challenge: " pick a subject, any subject, so long as it is something you will have access to every day during the month of April... and every day, think of a new and different way to take a picture of that subject...".



My subject is a pin oak tree in my back yard.



This looks almost like a gap between two rocks, at the base of the tree trunk... With some of last year's leaves nestled in the nook....This is the west side of the tree, mosy sheltered from sunlight (by a bank of pine tress...