30-shots2020 - 4 of 30

challenge: " pick a subject, any subject, so long as it is something you will have access to every day during the month of April... and every day, think of a new and different way to take a picture of that subject...".



Today's image is looking at the "spray" of bare branches through the mostly-horizontal branches of the pine trees across the back of the lot. Rendered in high contrast, two-tone image. I'm a sucker for this kind of rendering.... OTOH, in a month (or so) this same photo/technique would turn out a single blob of black.



Hmmm... I wonder if there's an Album Cover Challenge going on right now?