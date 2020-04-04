Previous
Next
30-shots2020 - 4 of 30 by lsquared
Photo 1491

30-shots2020 - 4 of 30

challenge: " pick a subject, any subject, so long as it is something you will have access to every day during the month of April... and every day, think of a new and different way to take a picture of that subject...".

Today's image is looking at the "spray" of bare branches through the mostly-horizontal branches of the pine trees across the back of the lot. Rendered in high contrast, two-tone image. I'm a sucker for this kind of rendering.... OTOH, in a month (or so) this same photo/technique would turn out a single blob of black.

Hmmm... I wonder if there's an Album Cover Challenge going on right now?
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Denise (lyndemc) ace
There's something so interesting about the "inner workings" of a tree... something you only see in winter when all the branches are bare.
April 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise