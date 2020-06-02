Previous
Next
Pointed by lsquared
Photo 1545

Pointed

This is the grip end of a small shoehorn... the rhino is about 1 3/8" ll at the shoulder (about 3.5 cm).

2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
423% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise