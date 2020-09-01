Sign up
Photo 1614
Time In A Bottle
There's no song title challenge going on right now, but I still went with Jim Croce's song....
"
If I could save time in a bottle
The first thing that I'd like to do
Is to save every day
'Til eternity passes away
Just to spend them with you
"
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 2nd, 2020
