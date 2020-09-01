Previous
Time In A Bottle by lsquared
Photo 1614

Time In A Bottle

There's no song title challenge going on right now, but I still went with Jim Croce's song....

"If I could save time in a bottle
The first thing that I'd like to do
Is to save every day
'Til eternity passes away
Just to spend them with you"

1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 2nd, 2020  
