Wildflowers - nf-sooc-2020 by lsquared
Photo 1616

Wildflowers - nf-sooc-2020

for Richard Sayer's Nifty-Fifty-Straight-Out-Of-Camera challenge.

Wildflowers at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, near St. Louis, MO
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Lesley ace
Great pov. So pretty against the blue sky.
September 3rd, 2020  
