Mississippi Afternoon - nf-sooc-2020 by lsquared
Photo 1617

Mississippi Afternoon - nf-sooc-2020

Along the Illinois shore of the Mississippi River, from Choteau Island. Just downstream from the Old Chain Of Rocks Bridge, which used to carry Rt. 66 into Missouri.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Annie D ace
a beautiful image and what a lovely spot
September 5th, 2020  
