Photo 1617
Mississippi Afternoon - nf-sooc-2020
Along the Illinois shore of the Mississippi River, from Choteau Island. Just downstream from the Old Chain Of Rocks Bridge, which used to carry Rt. 66 into Missouri.
Best On Black!
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
4th September 2020 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
Annie D
ace
a beautiful image and what a lovely spot
September 5th, 2020
