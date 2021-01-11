Sign up
Photo 1712
January Lake
The lake at Drost Park, Maryville Illinois, on a cold but calm January day.
Quite a bit of effects here, for TheDarkroom's "week of photo-processing, photo-trickery, photo-enhancement or photo-cheating." Explained here:
"Process Your Photos With TheDarkroom"
Starting point is here:
"Starting point"
Various effects in Photoshop Elements (12), and Topaz Labs' BW Effects 2.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
365
365
iPhone 8
iPhone 8
Taken
10th January 2021 3:09pm
Public
Tags
darkroom-beforeafter
