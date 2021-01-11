Previous
January Lake by lsquared
Photo 1712

January Lake

The lake at Drost Park, Maryville Illinois, on a cold but calm January day.

Quite a bit of effects here, for TheDarkroom's "week of photo-processing, photo-trickery, photo-enhancement or photo-cheating." Explained here:
"Process Your Photos With TheDarkroom"

Starting point is here:
"Starting point"

Various effects in Photoshop Elements (12), and Topaz Labs' BW Effects 2.
