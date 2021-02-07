Sign up
Frozen
It was 5 degrees (F) this morning, all the way up to 15F when I took this...
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Larry L
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2509
photos
127
followers
78
following
5
1
365
X-T3
7th February 2021 4:40pm
Tags
2021for
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 7th, 2021
