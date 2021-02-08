Previous
Next
PNY 16GB by lsquared
Photo 1730

PNY 16GB

"This week Flash of Red moves from the broad scope of landscapes to something a little more personal- a theme I’m calling “Trinkets, Treasures and Trash”."

I guess it's a sign of the times that I have a handful of jump-drives next to my computer. An ever changing handful. Today I found 1/2 a dozen ranging from 256MB to 16GB.

I guess these drives are trinkets, but the files on them are treasures!
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
473% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise