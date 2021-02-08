PNY 16GB

"This week Flash of Red moves from the broad scope of landscapes to something a little more personal- a theme I’m calling “Trinkets, Treasures and Trash”."



I guess it's a sign of the times that I have a handful of jump-drives next to my computer. An ever changing handful. Today I found 1/2 a dozen ranging from 256MB to 16GB.



I guess these drives are trinkets, but the files on them are treasures!