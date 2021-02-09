Sixteen Tons

"You load 16 tons, what do you get?

Another day older and deeper in debt

St. Peter don't you call me, 'cause I can't go

I owe my soul to the company store" - written by Merle Travis, Tennessee Ernie Ford sang the definitive version



This week's theme for the Flash Of Red challenge is "Trinkets, Treasures and Trash”. This has me digging through drawers looking for appropriate subjects. that's how I found this piece of "Coal Script" among a collection of cuff links that had belonged to my father, and/or his father.



Per Wikipedia: "The use of coal scrip dates to the late 1800s ... Rather than receiving compensation in United States currency, many miners received payment entirely in scrip, which could be used only at the town store... Because the company store was often the only place to spend scrip, the company could charge exorbitant prices in these rural communities compared to prices in major cities./i>"



The Detroit Mining Company operated from 1295-1945 in unincorporated Gordon WV. In the 1920's, my grandparents worked for the coal company in Kimball, WV (as a bank clerk and a dental assistant). I presume they were paid in script, at the time, but Gordon wasn't especially close (70 miles) so I don't know the story of this piece. I wish they (and my father) were still around to ask.



Also for the song title challenge:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRh0QiXyZSk