Previous
Next
Feed Dogs by lsquared
Photo 1945

Feed Dogs

Close up, feed dogs from an old Singer sewing machine...
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
interesting subject
March 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise