Previous
Next
In the gutter by lsquared
Photo 1956

In the gutter

For the "One Subject April"... Shots in and around my yard. Back-posting one of the (2) missed days... Rainy day today, supposed to be storms this afternoon / evening. Ah, spring in the midwest USA!

Through the first 12 post, all of my posts for the challenge have been cell-phone photos. That's semi-on-purpose, just another constrait for the month. But no promises I'll keep up that part.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise