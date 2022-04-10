Sign up
Photo 1956
In the gutter
For the "One Subject April"... Shots in and around my yard. Back-posting one of the (2) missed days... Rainy day today, supposed to be storms this afternoon / evening. Ah, spring in the midwest USA!
Through the first 12 post, all of my posts for the challenge have been cell-phone photos. That's semi-on-purpose, just another constrait for the month. But no promises I'll keep up that part.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Tags
30-shots2022
