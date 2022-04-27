Previous
Next
Blown Away by lsquared
Photo 1968

Blown Away

Still managing an occasional shot for For the "One Subject April"... I chose shots in and around my yard.

27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
539% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
This is stunning in mono.
April 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise