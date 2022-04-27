Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1968
Blown Away
Still managing an occasional shot for For the "One Subject April"... I chose shots in and around my yard.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2834
photos
120
followers
69
following
539% complete
View this month »
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Latest from all albums
1962
1963
1964
477
1965
1966
1967
1968
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
27th April 2022 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is stunning in mono.
April 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close