Chateau Island by lsquared
Photo 1996

Chateau Island

I’ve been a little slack on the photography front lately, so I decided to look back through the archives for images that fell through the cracks. This is from September, 2020, but just now processed and posted.
8th June 2022

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Joan Robillard
Good bw
June 8th, 2022  
