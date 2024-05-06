Sign up
Photo 2376
Photo 2376
Sparrow Mother and Fledgling
The mom was collecting seed from the feeder, then giving it to the baby. Pretty cool!
6th May 2024
6th May 24
4
3
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
6th May 2024 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ndao23
Karen
ace
Fantastic! What perfect timing - excellent capture.
May 6th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very sweet!
May 6th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh marvellous!
May 6th, 2024
Ann Cooke
Great shot!
May 6th, 2024
