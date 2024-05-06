Previous
Sparrow Mother and Fledgling by lsquared
Photo 2376

Sparrow Mother and Fledgling

The mom was collecting seed from the feeder, then giving it to the baby. Pretty cool!
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
650% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Fantastic! What perfect timing - excellent capture.
May 6th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very sweet!
May 6th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh marvellous!
May 6th, 2024  
Ann Cooke
Great shot!
May 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise