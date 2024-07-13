Sign up
Previous
Photo 2399
Byrnes Mill Ruin
Along the Big River, Byrnes Mill, MO. I'd have to say the Big River. Not far from where the Big River dumps into the much bigger Meremec River... not far from where it dumps into the much much larger Mississippi River.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Larry L
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
