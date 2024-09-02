Sign up
Photo 2426
Wingstem (Verbesina alternifolia)
"Verbesina alternifolia is a species of flowering plant in the family Asteraceae. It is commonly known as wingstem or yellow ironweed. It is native to North America.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Beverley
ace
It’s very beautiful, wonderfully sharp
September 5th, 2024
