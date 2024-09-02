Previous
Wingstem (Verbesina alternifolia) by lsquared
Photo 2426

Wingstem (Verbesina alternifolia)

"Verbesina alternifolia is a species of flowering plant in the family Asteraceae. It is commonly known as wingstem or yellow ironweed. It is native to North America.

2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Larry L

Beverley ace
It’s very beautiful, wonderfully sharp
September 5th, 2024  
