Previous
Photo 2400
Rainy Day Crossroad Blues
Just a little slice of life. All or nothing, we went from triple digit heat indexes to flooding rains (no floods at our neighborhood, thankfully).
Just missed the song title challenge, the title is from an old Doobie Brother song I especially like:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ay3vqFNbiak
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3389
photos
96
followers
69
following
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
583
2399
2400
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th July 2024 1:52pm
