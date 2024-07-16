Previous
Rainy Day Crossroad Blues by lsquared
Photo 2400

Rainy Day Crossroad Blues

Just a little slice of life. All or nothing, we went from triple digit heat indexes to flooding rains (no floods at our neighborhood, thankfully).

Just missed the song title challenge, the title is from an old Doobie Brother song I especially like:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ay3vqFNbiak
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
