Tag Team by lsquared
Photo 2372

Tag Team

The Male Bluebird brings the next batch of food, while the female leaves to get the next morsel.

5 babies to feed makes for a lot of work!
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 28th, 2024  
