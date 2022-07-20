Old Barn, Analog

Another of the photos from my old 35mm SLR (Nikon FM-2), and my recent experiment running a roll of B&W film (Tri-x),



As I've looked at the results a little more, I'm a little disappointed. There seems to be excessive grain, way more than I would expect from Tri-X. this one, and the one from yesterday, and the one in my 2nd album are all near full screen, and all have tons of grain. I'm wondering if it is the processing, the scanning (the 35mm negatives were scanned to ~8MP files... Or maybe the film was older than I though, or hadn't been stored properly. Or maybe USPS baked the film when I shipped to the processing company (which is about 300 miles from here).



Any thoughts?