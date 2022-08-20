Previous
Next
Georgia National Cemetery by lsquared
Photo 2039

Georgia National Cemetery

Where my father-in-law rests, my mother-in-law will be placed with him this week.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
558% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Moving photo .... great POV
August 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise