Meeting an Owl by lsquared
Meeting an Owl

For her birthday, my granddaughter was able to have a meet-and-greet with this Tawny Owl at World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, MO. Candid
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Larry L

Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
May 21st, 2024  
