Previous
Photo 2378
Meeting an Owl
For her birthday, my granddaughter was able to have a meet-and-greet with this Tawny Owl at World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, MO. Candid
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
May 21st, 2024
