Bricked by lsquared
Bricked

Just a little detail I noticed...
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Lesley ace
Hmmm, looks like they were using up leftovers. Well spotted.
July 19th, 2023  
KV ace
Fascinating.
July 19th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s cool!
July 19th, 2023  
