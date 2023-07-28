Sign up
Photo 2193
Why Don't You Quit Leaving Me Alone
Just a little something that reminded me of the old Roseanne Cash song (writeen by Benmont Tench, best known as keyboard player for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3qJYBFTreY
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
2
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3119
photos
105
followers
63
following
601% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
26th July 2023 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-98
