Photo 2273
December Sunset
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
2
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3227
photos
96
followers
65
following
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
15th December 2023 4:16pm
Brian
ace
Wow!
December 16th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
That is one really SPECTACULAR sky!
December 16th, 2023
