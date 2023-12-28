Sign up
Previous
Photo 2278
Snowstorm…. -ish
Looks dramatic, lots of snow coming down. But is was mid 30s, so none of it was sticking.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Larry L
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
27th December 2023 2:39pm
