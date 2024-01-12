Off Season

My entry for the 52 week challenge. Week 02 (8 Jan - 14 Jan) Break the rules.



This has everything from a non-standard (random, actually) aspect ratio, to odd placement of subject to the subject "looking" out of the screen. At least I think that qualifies as rule breaking.



I would have preferred the background be more blurred, more "negative space" feeling... but would that be following a rule (negative space)?



Anyway, I'm pleased with it.