Previous
Photo 2283
Off Season
My entry for the 52 week challenge. Week 02 (8 Jan - 14 Jan) Break the rules.
This has everything from a non-standard (random, actually) aspect ratio, to odd placement of subject to the subject "looking" out of the screen. At least I
think
that qualifies as rule breaking.
I would have preferred the background be more blurred, more "negative space" feeling... but would that be following a rule (negative space)?
Anyway, I'm pleased with it.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3237
photos
97
followers
67
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th January 2024 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w2
