Off Season by lsquared
My entry for the 52 week challenge. Week 02 (8 Jan - 14 Jan) Break the rules.

This has everything from a non-standard (random, actually) aspect ratio, to odd placement of subject to the subject "looking" out of the screen. At least I think that qualifies as rule breaking.

I would have preferred the background be more blurred, more "negative space" feeling... but would that be following a rule (negative space)?

Anyway, I'm pleased with it.
Larry L

