Previous
Photo 2330
Wired
Landline phone, in a hotel. When’s the last time YOU used one?
For week 9 of the Capture52 challenge: Week 9 (26 Feb - 4 Mar) Macro/Up close - Choose your subject and get up close.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
365
X-T4
28th February 2024 7:46pm
for2024
,
52wc-2024-w9
,
eotb-157
