Previous
The Wall by lsquared
Photo 2390

The Wall

From the song "The Wall" by Kansas

"I'm woven in a fantasy
I can't believe the things I see
The path that I have chosen now
Has led me to a wall
...
It rises now before me
A dark and silent barrier between
All I am And all that I would ever want to be"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKY_Bh53YDE
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
654% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Cool shot.
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise