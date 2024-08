Wouldn't You Like To Be A Pepper, too?

So... We decided to try bucket gardening this year. Neither my wife nor I are remotely "green-thumbed", but it's been fun *and frustrating).



This was supposed to be a Jalapeno plant, but those don't look like Jalapenos. They've been about the same size for a couple of weeks, but the once has been turning orange. I presume it's ripening? How does one know when such a pepper is ripe?



Any garden experts out there??