Previous
Photo 2447
Farmall
Detail of an old tractor
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
1
1
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th October 2024 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-159
Diane
ace
Awesome subject and detail!
October 7th, 2024
