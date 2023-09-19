Sign up
Green Space North
I was out looking for NF-SOOC shots this evening, and decided this needed to be shot at a wider angle. This is 18mm (27mm full frame equivalent) focal length. I added a slight green tint, because I wanted to.
19th September 2023
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Third Degree
Camera
X-T3
Taken
19th September 2023 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
