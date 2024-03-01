Sign up
Previous
206 / 365
Splendid Isolation
“A beach is a place where a man can feel
He's the only soul in the world that's real” - The Who, Bell Boy (from the album “Quadrophenia”.
The post title is a song by Warren
https://youtu.be/FWwOEie7Eh0?si=gufdE0Z5vHc91tW3
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Third Degree
X-T3
1st March 2024 1:21pm
song
,
title-104
