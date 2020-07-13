Sign up
347 / 365
Elephant Rocks
Elephant Rocks State Park
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are beautiful
July 14th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Very nice weathered rocks. I like how the tree seems to be moulding into the bottom rock.
July 14th, 2020
