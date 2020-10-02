Sign up
Photo 379
Acorn Season - Color
Color version of the image in my main album. My wife prefers this version, what to y'all think?
https://365project.org/lsquared/365
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2366
photos
112
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Second Helping
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
2nd October 2020 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
acorn
