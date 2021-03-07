Sign up
Photo 433
Train Bridge
This bridge crosses the Scioto River in Columbus Ohio. This is just a short walk from today’s photo in my main album.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
7th March 2021 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
I like the contrast of light and shadow on this
March 8th, 2021
