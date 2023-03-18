Previous
White Breasted Nuthatch by lsquared
White Breasted Nuthatch

A little far away for a good shot... Hanging out upside down, using the tree trunk to open a sunflower shell.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Walks @ 7 ace
Great timing
March 18th, 2023  
