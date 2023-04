Ruins of Elizabeth Female Academy - Part 2

I posted a different angle of this a couple of days ago (main album, April 3). Digging through my dozens of photos from my recent travels, I found this one, which I had overlooked. I like this one very much, but not sure if more than the other...

This one is SOOC (straight Out Of Camera), except for resizing. I think the other had some VERY slight tweaking (levels)