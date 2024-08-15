Sign up
Previous
Photo 600
St. Peter Catholic Church
Random phone photo of the day.
My new iPhone has a wide angle option!
Pittsburgh, PA
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
3
2
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3419
photos
92
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Second Helping
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
15th August 2024 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathryn
ace
Fancy building. Enjoying the iPhone?
August 15th, 2024
Wendy
ace
🤍
August 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Super image.
August 15th, 2024
