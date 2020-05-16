Previous
Floydsburg Cemetery Chapel by lstasel
Floydsburg Cemetery Chapel

The Chapel was built in 1937 but the cemetery dates back to 1799. The grounds are gorgeous.
Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
judith deacon
What a delightful chapel
May 18th, 2020  
