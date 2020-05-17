Previous
Mexican Amaryllis by lstasel
Mexican Amaryllis

I have 7 blooms on my amaryllis this year. That's the most I have ever had.
17th May 2020

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
judith deacon
This is an absolutely stunning bloom, I have never heard of a Mexican Amaryllis but will be on the lookout now, I love this.
May 18th, 2020  
