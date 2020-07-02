Sign up
Photo 2206
Blue Heron
I see him fairly often fishing in this pond. I had to do quite a crop because I only had my macro lens with me.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2298
photos
23
followers
17
following
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd July 2020 9:11am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
water
,
bird
,
pond
,
blue heron
